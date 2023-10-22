Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

iTeos Therapeutics Stock Performance

ITOS opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $318.44 million, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average of $13.12. iTeos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.07. iTeos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 9.02%. On average, research analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Matthew Gall acquired 5,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.37 per share, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,620.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Boxer Capital, Llc sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $5,691,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,804,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,333,983.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Gall bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.37 per share, with a total value of $41,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,620.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iTeos Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,680,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,966,000 after buying an additional 216,888 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,478,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,054,000 after buying an additional 766,441 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,751,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,358,000 after buying an additional 121,514 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 846,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,539,000 after buying an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 643,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after purchasing an additional 205,556 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

