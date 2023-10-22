Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd.
Western Asset High Income Fund II has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Price Performance
HIX opened at $4.35 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $5.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average is $4.75.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
