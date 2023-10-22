Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd.

Western Asset High Income Fund II has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years.

HIX opened at $4.35 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $5.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average is $4.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 5.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,289,066 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,125,000 after purchasing an additional 127,284 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,316 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 10,828 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 253.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 233,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 167,474 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 2.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,499 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 25.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 115,233 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 23,527 shares during the period.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

