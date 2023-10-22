Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0355 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. This is a boost from Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of HIO opened at $3.62 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 77.6% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 22,391 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 9,787 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 1.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 508,334 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 3.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 282,997 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 8,322 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.