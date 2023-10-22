Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0355 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. This is a boost from Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of HIO opened at $3.62 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.78.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
