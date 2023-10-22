Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2023

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIOGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0355 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. This is a boost from Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of HIO opened at $3.62 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 77.6% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 22,391 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 9,787 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 1.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 508,334 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 3.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 282,997 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 8,322 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also

Dividend History for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:HIO)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.