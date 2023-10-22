Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd. This is a boost from Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Price Performance
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $11.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.67.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
