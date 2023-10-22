Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd. This is a boost from Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $11.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 39,582 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 12.1% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 288,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 31,172 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 2.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 209,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 4.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 520.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 87,071 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

