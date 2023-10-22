Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Downgraded by Bank of America to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $129.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $142.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on WLK. Citigroup cut their price target on Westlake from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Westlake from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Westlake from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Westlake from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Westlake from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.29.

Get Westlake alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WLK

Westlake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $115.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.95. Westlake has a one year low of $87.93 and a one year high of $138.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.53.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Westlake will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.357 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

Insider Transactions at Westlake

In other news, Director David Tsung-Hung Chao sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $131,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Westlake by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,224,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $489,974,000 after acquiring an additional 629,978 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Westlake by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,803,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $454,374,000 after acquiring an additional 236,332 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Westlake by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,405,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $406,864,000 after acquiring an additional 84,846 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its holdings in Westlake by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,061,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $239,139,000 after acquiring an additional 105,650 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Westlake by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,187,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $137,714,000 after purchasing an additional 174,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.