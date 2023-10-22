Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Stake Boosted by Stack Financial Management Inc

Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Wheaton Precious Metals accounts for about 1.8% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $16,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 7,566.7% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPM traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $43.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,454,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,878. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.80. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $52.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.73 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 65.87% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WPM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$72.50 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.96.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

