Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.40

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.40 and traded as low as $1.07. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 29,955,231 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,040.25, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61.

In related news, insider Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. sold 254,961 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $262,609.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 264,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,458.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust news, major shareholder Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll sold 4,109 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $31,228.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. sold 254,961 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $262,609.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,458.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 25.8% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 625,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 128,000 shares during the last quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 12,513 shares during the last quarter.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

