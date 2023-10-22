WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.02

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.02 and traded as low as $44.43. WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $44.43, with a volume of 7,957 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

Get WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund

The firm has a market capitalization of $477.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.08 and its 200 day moving average is $47.02.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOL. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,980,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 51,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after buying an additional 9,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,442,000.

About WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund

(Get Free Report)

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.