Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Acquires New Holdings in Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 228,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 5,204.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLD opened at $4.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.55 million, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.42. Applied Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $11.62.

Applied Digital ( OTCMKTS:APLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 80.60% and a negative return on equity of 61.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Digital Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

APLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

In other Applied Digital news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 14,820 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total transaction of $114,706.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,207.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

