Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,646 shares during the period. Duke Energy accounts for approximately 1.4% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $13,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 36.9% in the first quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 21.2% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUK stock opened at $87.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.38. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $106.43. The firm has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.82.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

