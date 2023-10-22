Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,995 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 97,087.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 683,204,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,573,093,000 after acquiring an additional 682,502,016 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,544,000 after buying an additional 60,227,825 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 61.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,195,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,005,000 after buying an additional 14,892,212 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $644,436,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 43.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,837,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,496,000 after buying an additional 14,080,781 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.76.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 654 shares of company stock worth $30,148 and have sold 39,846 shares worth $1,584,221. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $30.93 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.15. The company has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.