Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.86 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.07% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,004,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 274.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 16,635 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,373 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

BATS:JMST opened at $50.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.56.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.1445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.