Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $2.43 Million Position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.13% of Magnite worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 12.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 333,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after buying an additional 36,176 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 27.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 8.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 111,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 55.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 24,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

MGNI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Magnite from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Magnite from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Magnite from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

MGNI opened at $7.04 on Friday. Magnite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $15.73. The stock has a market cap of $964.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average of $10.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $134.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.56 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 38.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert F. Spillane sold 25,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $201,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,424.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Magnite news, Director Robert F. Spillane sold 25,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $201,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,424.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Buonasera sold 5,444 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $46,709.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 207,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,170.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,444 shares of company stock valued at $449,210. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

