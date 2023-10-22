Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $2.76 Million Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 98,968.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,926 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,384,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,057,000 after acquiring an additional 864,824 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth $89,331,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Diageo by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,848,000 after acquiring an additional 433,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,187,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,830,000 after acquiring an additional 313,378 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($57.65) to GBX 4,440 ($54.23) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($35.67) to GBX 2,950 ($36.03) in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Diageo in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo Price Performance

DEO opened at $151.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.65 and its 200-day moving average is $170.58. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $146.60 and a 1-year high of $191.93.

Diageo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $2.5089 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

