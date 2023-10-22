Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,908 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after buying an additional 1,315,174 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,210,385 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,069,186,000 after acquiring an additional 111,505 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390,278 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,595,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,780,247,000 after acquiring an additional 535,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $2,328,844,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,914,008.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,914,008.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,033,723 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $619.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $552.93 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $577.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $244.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $556.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $533.18.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

