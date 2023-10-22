Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,075 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $58.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.82. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $66.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

