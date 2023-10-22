XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

XBiotech Price Performance

XBIT opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. XBiotech has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $6.69. The stock has a market cap of $114.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average of $4.70.

Institutional Trading of XBiotech

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in XBiotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in XBiotech by 550.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in XBiotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in XBiotech by 155.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in XBiotech by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. 11.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation.

