XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.04

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.04 and traded as high as $17.70. XOMA shares last traded at $17.05, with a volume of 29,169 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XOMA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of XOMA in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on XOMA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

XOMA Trading Down 2.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $195.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.02.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. XOMA had a negative net margin of 663.07% and a negative return on equity of 22.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that XOMA Co. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in XOMA by 9,318.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in XOMA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in XOMA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in XOMA by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in XOMA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

