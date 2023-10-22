XXEC Inc. Grows Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

XXEC Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 130.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,551 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises about 3.6% of XXEC Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. XXEC Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,475.0% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors increased its stake in Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DE traded down $6.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $375.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,468,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,611. The business’s 50-day moving average is $396.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.53. The company has a market capitalization of $108.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 33.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.96%.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DE shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.93.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

