XXEC Inc. Reduces Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

XXEC Inc. decreased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,724 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Autodesk makes up approximately 4.8% of XXEC Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. XXEC Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 7.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,668 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.9% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the software company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,067,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $222,232,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,027 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 24.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,498 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.69. 1,060,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,546. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.61 and a 12 month high of $233.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.62 and a 200 day moving average of $205.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of 50.17, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total transaction of $1,033,818.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,068.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total transaction of $1,033,818.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,068.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total transaction of $63,672.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,854 shares in the company, valued at $794,155.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,917 shares of company stock worth $6,603,753. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target (down previously from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.11.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

