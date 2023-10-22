XXEC Inc. Sells 10,783 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

XXEC Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,783 shares during the quarter. Fair Isaac accounts for 2.9% of XXEC Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. XXEC Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1,713.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,508,000 after acquiring an additional 590,716 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,140,000 after buying an additional 189,562 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,636.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 198,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,272,000 after buying an additional 186,783 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,484,000 after buying an additional 168,468 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth $100,563,000. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total value of $202,608.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,962 shares in the company, valued at $4,259,926.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $889.30, for a total value of $2,522,054.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,900 shares in the company, valued at $34,593,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total value of $202,608.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,259,926.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,308 shares of company stock worth $9,994,546. 3.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FICO traded down $7.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $912.00. The company had a trading volume of 223,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,693. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.37, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $883.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $814.32. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $400.51 and a 52-week high of $931.99.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $398.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.63 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.26% and a net margin of 28.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FICO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $875.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $685.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $882.44.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

