XXEC Inc. reduced its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for about 2.6% of XXEC Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. XXEC Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 98,147.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 156,281,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,489,372,000 after purchasing an additional 156,122,659 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,699,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,376,000 after purchasing an additional 196,360 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441,162 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,946,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,569,000 after purchasing an additional 26,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,209,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $564.29.

Shares of IDXX traded up $1.32 on Friday, reaching $427.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $462.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $483.09. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $320.81 and a 12-month high of $564.73.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.24. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 104.84%. The company had revenue of $943.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.84 million. Research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total transaction of $6,873,222.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,338,329.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,360 shares of company stock valued at $26,743,411 over the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

