XXEC Inc. Trims Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

XXEC Inc. lowered its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,073 shares during the quarter. Graco comprises approximately 3.7% of XXEC Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. XXEC Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $4,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GGG. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Graco in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 52.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 569.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Graco news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan bought 1,263 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.04 per share, with a total value of $99,827.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,413.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,317,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Sheahan acquired 1,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.04 per share, with a total value of $99,827.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,978,413.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Graco Price Performance

GGG stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.13. 833,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,193. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.00. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $61.01 and a one year high of $87.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). Graco had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $559.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GGG. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Graco

Graco Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.