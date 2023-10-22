Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Bought by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 127.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total value of $179,100.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,789.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total transaction of $179,100.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,789.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total transaction of $520,096.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,727,983.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,501 shares of company stock worth $1,610,644. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of YUM stock opened at $119.95 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.70 and a 52 week high of $143.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.16.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.17. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 48.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.89.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

