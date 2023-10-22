Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $357.52

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 357.52 ($4.37) and traded as low as GBX 285 ($3.48). Zotefoams shares last traded at GBX 285 ($3.48), with a volume of 25,302 shares trading hands.

Zotefoams Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 335.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 357.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of £139.22 million, a P/E ratio of 1,295.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Zotefoams Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a GBX 2.28 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Zotefoams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,181.82%.

About Zotefoams

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote, AZOTE Adapt brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand; Ecozote foam that offers circularity and reduce reliance on fossil fuel-derived raw materials.

