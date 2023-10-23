15,364 Shares in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Acquired by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Edison International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 14,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Edison International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Edison International by 4.0% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 64.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Edison International by 5.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $803,944.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,914.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EIX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Edison International Stock Performance

NYSE EIX traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $62.68. 315,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.25 and its 200 day moving average is $69.27. Edison International has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $74.92. The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.82.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 118.95%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

