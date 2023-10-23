19,399 Shares in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Purchased by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSV. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 77,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,101 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 37,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 312.4% in the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 18.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 430,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after buying an additional 66,626 shares during the period. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFSV stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $24.13. The company had a trading volume of 48,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,594. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.65 and a 200-day moving average of $25.37. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $28.42.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

