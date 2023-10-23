19,442 Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Bought by Kinneret Advisory LLC

Kinneret Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 855 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $45,315.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,598 shares in the company, valued at $243,694. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:FIS traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.21. The stock had a trading volume of 751,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,307,991. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.57 and a fifty-two week high of $85.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.99 and its 200 day moving average is $55.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 161.74%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

