20,490 Shares in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Purchased by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned 0.07% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUSC. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 356.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 187.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:NUSC opened at $32.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $918.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.90. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

