276,116 Shares in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Purchased by Ownership Capital B.V.

Ownership Capital B.V. purchased a new position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 276,116 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,578,000. MSCI makes up 2.3% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in MSCI by 657.1% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI stock opened at $484.38 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $524.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $505.89. The firm has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.13. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $397.28 and a fifty-two week high of $572.50.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $621.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.47 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.02% and a negative return on equity of 93.06%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $566.73.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total transaction of $1,000,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,158,333.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total transaction of $1,000,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,158,333.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $768,560.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

