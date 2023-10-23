27,835 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Acquired by Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 27,835 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of HPQ opened at $26.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $33.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.38 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 113.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America raised shares of HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.55.

Insider Activity at HP

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $135,654.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,346.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $135,654.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,346.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,596,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $41,040,895.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,922,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,593,698,304.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,461,344 shares of company stock valued at $388,367,025 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

