4,015 Shares in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Purchased by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $63.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.61. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $76.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.86.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.67%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

