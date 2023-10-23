643 Shares in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Acquired by Saybrook Capital NC

Saybrook Capital NC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Moody’s by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 7.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at $258,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Moody’s by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Moody’s by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 116,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moody’s from $345.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.47.

Moody’s Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $308.35 on Monday. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $239.75 and a 1-year high of $363.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $56.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $328.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.91.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 55.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.69%.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,549 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.23, for a total value of $844,305.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,476,290.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.23, for a total value of $844,305.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,838 shares in the company, valued at $21,476,290.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $931,718.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,870.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,829 shares of company stock worth $10,416,097 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody’s Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.