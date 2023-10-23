81,091 Shares in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Purchased by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 81,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,819,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 638.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 342.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.18. 66,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,396. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.30. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a one year low of $41.57 and a one year high of $49.68.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Dividend Announcement

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2241 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

