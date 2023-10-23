8,519 Shares in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Acquired by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC now owns 492,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $245,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 865,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,200,000 after purchasing an additional 46,770 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 67,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:INTF opened at $24.93 on Monday. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $21.11 and a 52 week high of $27.78. The company has a market capitalization of $870.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.62.

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

