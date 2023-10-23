a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AKA. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $36.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

a.k.a. Brands Trading Up 14.1 %

Shares of NYSE AKA opened at $7.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $83.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.26. a.k.a. Brands has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.97.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $136.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.45 million. a.k.a. Brands had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 33.59%. On average, research analysts predict that a.k.a. Brands will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the second quarter worth about $169,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 361.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 347,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 131.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,032,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 585,353 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners L P raised its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. Summit Partners L P now owns 71,069,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 503,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 57,453 shares during the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, and mnml brands, as well as operates physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

