Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target Cut to $116.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $136.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ABT. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Abbott Laboratories from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $117.47.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT opened at $96.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $167.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $115.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.39%.

Insider Activity

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 35,825 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 29,721 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $271,000. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 224,399 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $21,733,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.