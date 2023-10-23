Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,762 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.3% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $11,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 97,996.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,101,555,797 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $229,111,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,413,455 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,966,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,278,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886,954 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,196,788 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,151,497,000 after purchasing an additional 598,164 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 104,649.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,247,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,320,866,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 40.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,820,152 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,108,249,000 after buying an additional 6,003,997 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ABT. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.47.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,027,748. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $89.67 and a fifty-two week high of $115.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

