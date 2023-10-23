Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,203 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in Accenture by 872.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 74.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.24.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $5,066,510. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $296.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $313.42 and a 200-day moving average of $303.97. The firm has a market cap of $186.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $330.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.