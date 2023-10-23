Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,035 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 43,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 31,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 35,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $32.80 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The stock has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.23.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

