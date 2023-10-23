Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,036 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $940,239,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751,662 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after buying an additional 8,540,248 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2,432.8% during the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 5,307,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,380,000 after buying an additional 5,098,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,200,000 after buying an additional 3,684,443 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.13. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

