Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.5% of Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Council Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 20,994 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $365,000. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 169,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 427,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,164,000 after purchasing an additional 20,573 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $207.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $292.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $185.13 and a 12-month high of $228.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.05.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.