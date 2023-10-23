Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 574 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IHI. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,499,629,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 683.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IHI stock opened at $46.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.66 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.36.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.