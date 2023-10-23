Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 877 Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDW. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 389.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 91.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000.

NASDAQ BNDW opened at $66.00 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $69.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.70 and a 200-day moving average of $67.77.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1474 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

