Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $38,000 Position in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,429,743 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,517,000 after purchasing an additional 543,609 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Nordic American Tankers by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,464,144 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,910 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nordic American Tankers by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,792,916 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after acquiring an additional 57,089 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Nordic American Tankers by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,327,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Nordic American Tankers by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,971,756 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,576,000 after acquiring an additional 35,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Nordic American Tankers Price Performance

Shares of NAT stock opened at $4.12 on Monday. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nordic American Tankers Cuts Dividend

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $67.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on NAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NAT

About Nordic American Tankers

(Free Report)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 19 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.