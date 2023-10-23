AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.14.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $77.98 on Thursday. AECOM has a 12-month low of $69.46 and a 12-month high of $92.16. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.23, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.85.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). AECOM had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 78,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $6,898,308.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,256.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in AECOM by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

