Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Cut to C$31.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

AC has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$23.75 to C$29.50 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$29.59.

TSE AC opened at C$16.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42. Air Canada has a 52-week low of C$16.77 and a 52-week high of C$26.04.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.63 by C$1.22. The company had revenue of C$5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.11 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Air Canada will post 2.9210526 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

