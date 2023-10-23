AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.14.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BOS shares. CIBC cut their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. National Bank Financial lowered AirBoss of America from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Securities lowered their price target on AirBoss of America from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Cormark upped their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Pi Financial lowered AirBoss of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Shares of BOS stock opened at C$3.85 on Monday. AirBoss of America has a 1-year low of C$3.84 and a 1-year high of C$11.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$104.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78, a P/E/G ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.94.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$153.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$148.90 million. AirBoss of America had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 20.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AirBoss of America will post 0.2866153 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.52%.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products. The AirBoss Defense Group segment develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare protective equipment, personal respiratory protective products, rapid deployment negative pressure isolation shelters, and cold weather combat footwear, as well as chemical, biological, radioactive, and nuclear and explosive protective equipment for military, law enforcement, healthcare and industrial providers, and first responders.

