Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Price Target Cut to C$19.50

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Desjardins from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, National Bankshares increased their price target on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$23.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st.
Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Stock Down 2.9 %
About Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)
Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.
