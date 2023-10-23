Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.90.

ALLY opened at $24.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.08. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $35.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.79%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sessa Capital IM L.P. increased its position in Ally Financial by 426.5% in the first quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 9,493,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689,915 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,058,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005,417 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,118,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884,833 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Ally Financial by 72.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,679,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Ally Financial by 424.2% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,446,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,526 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

